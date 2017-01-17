Bryn Mawr College Sports Overview

By Ethan Lyne, Sports Editor

Basketball: The Owls kicked off their season with several new players showing great potential. After several close games and a big win over Wilson College, the team has high hopes for wins in their first season as a full-time member of the Centennial Conference after a three-year break. First-years Halena Martin and Odinaka Oranekwu are rising stars in the program and two of the top contributors to the team. Martin has the second highest points per game average, Oranekwu has started every game of the year so far, and they both lead the team in rebounds so far. They play next on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. against Washington and on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Gettysburg at 2 p.m.

Indoor Track and Field: After starting their season this past Saturday at the Bow Tie Invitational with a second place finish, the Owls hope to build upon this success for the rest of their season. Sophomores Tara Holman and Julie Gonzales both won events at the invite, with Holman taking first in the 60-meter dash and Gonzales claiming victories in the 60-meter hurdles and the pole vault. Sophomore Haley Varnum broke the Bryn Mawr record in the 500-meter event, and first-year Natalia Phillip also made a new record in shotput this past weekend.

The squad competes next at the New Year’s Invitational at Princeton on Sunday, Dec. 11, as their final 2016 competition.

Swimming– With only two seniors on the team, Bryn Mawr’s swimming team is optimistic for the future, with improvement on times throughout the season so far this year. First-year Varuna Jasodanand has been one of the best swimmers on the squad, nearly breaking the program record in the 200-meter breaststroke event. Sophomore Lillian Oyen-Ustad and senior captain Allegra Armstrong have both continued their successes from last season in a variety of events. The young team will next look to compete in the Seven Sisters Championship at Vassar College on Jan. 21 and 22, almost a month before the Centennial Conference Championships in February.

From the print edition published Dec. 7, 2016