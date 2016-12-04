Crime Blotter: September 18 – November 20 2016

The Crime Blotter: September 18, 2016 – November 20, 2016

September 18, 2016 to November 20, 2016

Haverford College

Friday, September 30, 2016 through Thursday, October 6, 2016

Saturday, October 1st

12:06 am, Alcohol Related Illness, Harris Road

A Haverford student was transported by ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital for an alcohol related illness. The Graduate Assistant and Nurse on Call were notified.

1:41 am, Alcohol Related Illness, Stokes Hall

A Bryn Mawr student was transported by ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital for an alcohol related illness. Bryn Mawr Campus Safety was notified.

11:30 am, Theft, Off Campus

A student reported that his wallet was taken from a friend’s house while in Cecil County, Maryland. He was advised to report the theft to the local authorities in that area.

7:43 pm, Suspicious Person, Harris Road

A student reported a suspicious man on crutches in the area of Carter & Harris. Campus Safety checked the area but the subject was not located.

11:56 pm, Alcohol Related Illness, Founders Hall

A report was received of a Bryn Mawr College student suffering from an alcohol related illness at Founders Hall. The student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital by ambulance. BMC Campus Safety notified.

Tuesday, October 4th

12:28 pm, Unauthorized Activity, Dining Center

Two individuals were observed soliciting students for signatures for a petition. The individuals were located, left campus without incident.

1:09 pm, Property Damage, Greenhouse

An unknown person struck a staff member’s personal vehicle which was parked near the greenhouse. No injuries reported; minor damage to the vehicle.

Wednesday, October 5th

1:55 am, Noise Complaint, Barclay Hall

A student reported noise from people skateboarding in the area of Barclay Hall. Students were located outside and advised of the complaint.

Friday, October 28th

10:31 am, Fire Alarm, INSC

A contractor working at Sharpless accidentally caused the Fire Alarm at the INSC.

12:52 pm, Personal Illness, Sharpless

A Contractor working at Sharpless had a medical emergency and was transported by ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital.

8:32 pm, Check On Well-Being, On Campus

Parent of a student contacted Campus Safety to check on well-being of his daughter. Student was located and advised to contact her father.

11:38 pm, Personal Illness, HCA 10

Campus Safety and EMS responded to HCA 10 for a student having a panic attack. Student was permitted to remain on campus after being cleared by responding EMS.

Saturday, October 29th

1:45 am, Personal Illness, Barclay Hall

Officers responded to a report of an ill student. After speaking with the Nurse on Call the student will remain on campus.

5:35 am, Fire Alarm, HCA 23

Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm at HCA 23 that was caused by burnt food in a first floor apartment. The apartment was ventilated and the system was restored.

2:28 pm, Check on Well-Being, On Campus

A Haverford professor was concerned about the well-being of a BMC student. BMC Campus Safety was notified and located the student.

9:08 pm, Property Damage, Visitor Parking Lot

A driver struck a parked vehicle as she was leaving her parking space. No injuries reported, minor damage to both vehicles.

Sunday, October 30th

12:43 am, Personal Illness, Gummere

Campus Safety responded to a report of a non-Haverford student suffering from an alcohol related illness in Gummere. Visitor transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital for treatment.

12:50 am, Personal Illness, Barclay

The Nurse on Call was contacted for a student having an alcohol related illness. Student was permitted to remain on campus, G.A. notified.

1:01 am, Personal Illness, Barclay

Student suffering from an alcohol related illness at Barclay Hall restroom. Campus Safety contacted the Nurse on Call, who permitted the student to remain on campus. G.A .notified.

3:44 am, Suspicious Circumstances, HCA 18

A student heard strange noises outside her apartment. Campus Safety responded and found nothing out of the ordinary.

12:29 pm, Theft from Building, Founders Hall

A decorative prop was removed from the Great Hall. No police report was filed by the owner.

7:46 pm, Property Damage, Lloyd Lot

A tree fell on a staff member’s vehicle causing extensive damage.

Monday, October 31st

5:17 pm, Suspicious Activity, HCA 42

Campus Safety observed a person pulling himself up on a first floor window ledge. Three people fled campus as officers approached.

5:42 pm, Theft from Building, Dining Center

A student reported his cell phone was taken after momentarily leaving it unattended. The student declined to file a police report.

5:46 pm, Theft from Vehicle, Walton Rd

Unknown person broke a visitor’s car window removing her purse as she walked on the Nature Trail. A police report was filed with the Haverford Township Police department.

6:10 pm, Fire Alarm, HCA 14

Fire alarm activation at HCA 14 was caused by a resident cooking in a first floor apartment. Area was ventilated and the system was restored.

Wednesday November 2nd

5:48 pm, Check on Well-Being, On Campus

The Deans office requested that Campus Safety check on the well-being of a student. Student could not be located but the student contacted the Deans office the next day.

8:46 pm, Fire Alarm, Gummere

The fire alarm at Gummere was caused by burnt food in a microwave on the third floor of section two. Area was ventilated and the system was restored.

10:46 pm, Fire Alarm, Gummere

The alarm was caused by burnt popcorn in a microwave on the first floor of section three.

Thursday, November 3rd

12:35 am, Disturbance, MacIntosh Rd

Campus Safety observed skateboarders hanging onto passing vehicle. Skateboarders were identified as students.

10:04 pm, Medical Transport, Carter Road

A BMC student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital for a foot injury. The injury did not occur at Haverford, BMC Campus Safety notified.

10:22 am, Fire Alarm, HCA 15

The alarm was caused by a resident cooking in a second floor apartment. Area was ventilated and the system restored.

13:39 pm, Personal Injury, INSC

A student hit her head a wall after becoming ill. Student was transported to Health Services for evaluation.

There are no other significant incidents to report

Bryn Mawr College

Monday, September 19 – Sunday, November 20 2016

Monday, September 19th

10:14 am, Vehicle Booted, Erdman Lot

A vehicle was booted when it was found to have numerous unpaid parking citations. The boot was removed upon payment of outstanding citations.

Tuesday, September 20th

6:41 am, Medical Transport, Denbigh Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr College Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

1:22 pm, Damaged Property, Pond

Report received of damage to two college owned boats. Damage occurred sometime after September, 2014.

5:33 pm, Medical Response, Schwartz Gym

A student was transported by Narberth ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Wednesday, September 21st

12:02 pm, Medical Transport, New Dorm

A member of staff was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

1:42 am, Assist Student, Bryn Mawr College

Officers provided assistance to a student in contacting an outside agency.

Saturday, September 24th

12:45 am, Medical Transport, Erdman Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room and a nearby doctors’ office for evaluation and treatment.

7:31 am, Information Received, Pond

Officers responded to the Pond on the report of two individuals fishing. The subjects were identified and left the area when requested to do so.

3:09 pm, Medical Transport, Denbigh Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

7:49 pm, Medical Transport, Denbigh Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

11:36 pm, Alcohol, Rockefeller Hall

A student was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Monday, September 26th

6:50 am, Damaged Property, Campus Center

A Housekeeping staff member reports damage to the wall in a basement restroom.

9:58 am, Medical Transport, Park Science Building

A student was transported to the Health Center for evaluation and treatment.

Tuesday, September 27th

3:42 am, Medical Response, Enid Cook Center

A Campus Safety Officer responded to the Enid Cook Center on the report of an ill student. The student, who refused transport to the hospital, was assisted by the Officer.

1:47 pm, Medical Transport, Enid Cook Center

A student was transported to the Health Center for evaluation and treatment.

2:53 pm, Information Received, Campus Mailroom

A student reports an item sent to her had gone missing from her campus mailbox.

Thursday, September 29th

8:44 pm, Veh. Acc./On Campus, Ward Building

A certified campus driver was involved in a vehicle accident when the college owned vehicle she was operating struck a fixed object near the Ward Building.

Saturday, October 1st

2:34 am, Intoxication, Haverford College

Haverford College Safety and Security Department notified Bryn Mawr College Campus Safety that a Bryn Mawr student had been transported from their campus by ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital. The student was suffering from an alcohol related illness.

10:20 am, Medical Transport, Brecon Hall

An ill student was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Sunday, October 2nd

12:47 am, Intoxication, Haverford College

Haverford College Safety and Security Department notified Bryn Mawr College Campus Safety that a Bryn Mawr student had been transported from their campus to Bryn Mawr Hospital. The student was suffering from an alcohol related illness.

3:01 pm, Medical Transport, New Dorm

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

7:04 pm, Medical Response, New Dorm

Officers responded to New Dorm on the report of an ill student. The student, who refused transport to the hospital, was assisted to her room and will be checked on by the Hall Advisor.

Wednesday, October 5th

1:35 pm, Medical Transport, Campus Center

A student was transported to the Health Center for evaluation and treatment.

Thursday, October 6th

12:17 am, Suspicious Circumstances, Rockefeller Hall

Officers responded to Rockefeller Hall on the report of noises coming from the ceiling. A maintenance request was placed with Facilities Services.

4:52 am, Medical Transport, Rockefeller Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

11:20 pm, Medical Transport, Bryn Mawr College

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Friday, October 7th

9:33 am, Medical Transport, Erdman Hall

A staff member was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Sunday, October 16th

4:23 am, Medical Transport, Rhoads Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

5:18 pm, Medical Transport, New Dorm

Officers responded to New Dorm on the report of an ill student. The student refused transport to the hospital and will have a friend stay with her.

Wednesday, October 19th

4:41 pm, Veh.Acc/On Campus, Merion Lot

A certified campus driver was involved in a vehicle accident when the campus owned vehicle she was operating struck an occupied, parked vehicle. No injuries; minor damage to parked vehicle.

9:25 pm, Medical Response, Erdman Hall

Campus Safety Officers responded to Erdman Hall on the report of an ill student. The student was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

9:57 pm, Medical Transport, Rhoads Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Thursday, October 20th

9:06 am, Well Being Check, Rhoads Hall

Officers responded to Rhoads Hall and conducted a well-being check on a resident student. The student made contact with the concerned party.

11:44 am, Medical Response, Benham Gateway

An ill staff member was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Friday, October 21st

9:51 pm, Medical Transport, Merion Hall

A resident student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Saturday, October 22nd

12:00 pm, Well Being Check, Bryn Mawr College

A Lower Merion Police Officer conducted a well-being check on a resident student.

10:07 pm, Intoxication, Rhoads Hall

Officers responded to Rhoads Hall on the report of an ill student. The student, who was suffering from an alcohol related illness, was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Sunday, October 23rd

8:46 pm, Assist Student, Campus Safety

A Campus Safety Officer provided a student with crutches for an earlier diagnosed injury.

Monday, October 24th

12:17 pm, Medical Transport, Health Center

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Thursday, October 27th

12:27 am, Medical Response, Park Science

Officers responded to an area near park Science on the report of a student needing assistance. The student did not want transport to the Health Center or Bryn Mawr Hospital. She was transported to her residence hall.

10:05 am, Medical Response, Carpenter Library

A student was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

5:58 pm, Suspicious Circumstance, Pembroke Arch

Officers responded to Pembroke Arch on the report of a suspicious person. The subject was identified as a person waiting for the Blue Bus.

7:21 pm, Information Received, Off Campus

A Bryn Mawr College student was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Friday, October 28th

10:20 pm, Intoxication, Park Science

While on patrol, a Campus Safety Officer found an intoxicated, ill student. The campus MERT (Medical Emergency Response Team) responded. The student was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

11:40 pm, Intoxication, Radnor Hall

Officers and the MERT team responded to Radnor Hall on the report of an ill, intoxicated student. The student was assessed and will be watched over by friends for the night.

11:55 pm, Intoxication/Medical Incident, Brecon Hall

Officers and the MERT team responded to Brecon Hall on the report of an intoxicated, ill student. The student was assessed and will be watched over by friends for the night.

Saturday, October 29th

12:53 am, Intoxication, Radnor Hall

Officers and the MERT team responded to Radnor Hall on the report of an intoxicated student The student was assessed and will be watched by friends for the night.

1:45 am, Intoxication, New Dorm

Officers and the MERT team responded to New Dorm on the report of an intoxicated student. The student was assessed and was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Monday, October 31st

8:44 pm, Medical Transport, Radnor Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Tuesday, November 1st

12:04 am, Medical Transport, Rockefeller Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

4:43 pm, Damaged Property, Batten House Lot

A student reports minor damage to her unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Wednesday, November 2nd

5:04 pm, Medical Response, Thomas Hall

Officers responded to Thomas Hall on the report of an injured student. The student, who refused medical treatment, was assisted by a Campus Safety Officer to her residence hall.

Sunday, November 6th

8:49 pm, Medical Transport, Pembroke West

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

10:25 pm, Check on Well-Being, Arnecliffe Studio

Officers responded to the Arnecliffe and conducted a well-being check. Contact was made with the student; on-call GA notified.

Monday, November 7th

12:06 pm, Check on Well Being, Bryn Mawr College

Officers conducted a well-being check on a resident student. Contact was made with the student who will contact the concerned party.

12:17 pm, Medical Response, Carpenter Library

An ill student was transported to the Health Center for evaluation and treatment.

Tuesday, November 8th

6:30 pm, Information Received, Rockefeller Hall

A resident student reports several items missing from her locked room.

Wednesday, November 9th

12:40 am, Medical Transport, Pembroke East

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

11:59 pm, Information Received, Thomas Hall

Campus Safety was notified of a local news crew on campus for election results and making students feel uncomfortable.

5:10 pm, Medical Response, Dalton Hall

An ill student was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

9:14 pm, Medical Transport, Erdman Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Thursday, November 10th

9:54 am, Veh. Acc./On Campus, Social Work Lot

A college owned vehicle, being dropped off by an employee of a repair company, struck a fixed object while the driver was parking the vehicle. No injuries. No damage to vehicle; minimal damage to metal standard.

11:02 am, Medical Transport, Erdman Hall

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

11:26 pm, Fire Alarm, Brecon Hall

Officers responded to Brecon Hall on the report of a fire alarm activation. Investigation determined the activation was caused by burned food in a microwave.

Friday, November 11th

11:53 pm, Suspicious Odor, Pembroke East

Officers responded to Pembroke East on the report of an odor of marijuana. Officers were not able to locate the source.

Saturday, November 12th

12:53 pm, Veh. Acc./Off Campus, Merion Ave.

An authorized college driver reports being involved in an accident when the occupied vehicle she was operating struck the side mirror of an on-coming vehicle. No injuries; minor damage to both vehicles. Insurance information exchanged by both parties.

1:55 pm, Medical Transport, New Dorm

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

11:35 pm, Intoxication, Denbigh Hall

Officers responded to Denbigh Hall on the report of an ill student. The student, suffering from an alcohol related illness, will be watched over by a friend.

Sunday, November 13th

12:35 am, Intoxication, Pembroke East

A student, suffering from an alcohol related illness, was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

12:57 am, Information Received, Bryn Mawr College

A student reports receiving disturbing messages from an acquaintance.

1:18 am, Intoxication,Pembroke East

Officers responded to Pembroke East on the report of an ill student. The student, suffering from an alcohol related illness, was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

2:10 am, Intoxication, Pembroke East

Officers responded to Pembroke East on the report of an ill student. The student, suffering from an alcohol related illness, will be watched over by a friend.

7:50 am, Damaged Property, Taylor Hall

A staff member reports graffiti written on a first floor bathroom.

Monday, November 14th

9:25 pm, Burglary, Bryn Mawr College

Actor(s) entered the Graduate Student Lounge by removing the window grate. Nothing was taken.

2:02 pm, Check the Well-Being, Pembroke Hall

An ill student was transported to the Health Center for evaluation and treatment.

6:08 pm, Medical Response, Park Science

An ill student was transported to the Health Center for evaluation and treatment.

Tuesday, November 15th

1:14 am, Psychiatric Emergency, Batten House

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Friday, November 18th

1:09 pm, Medical Response, Park Science

An ill student was transported to the Health Center for evaluation and treatment.

Sunday, November 20th

5:10 pm, Medical Transport, Health Center

An ill student was transported to the Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

There were no other significant incidents to report